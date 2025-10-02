Trending topics:
AJ Brown opens up about his relationship with Jalen Hurts on the Philadelphia Eagles

AJ Brown addressed the media days after the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup, discussing his Sunday's post on X and providing insights into his relationship with Jalen Hurts.

By Santiago Tovar

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles.
A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles smiles.

In Week 4, the Philadelphia Eagles delivered an outstanding performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Jalen Hurts leading the charge as they continue their pursuit of defending the title this season. However, AJ Brown was one of the players who couldn’t fully showcase his talent on the field.

After the game, Brown posted a cryptic message on his X account about his performance, raising questions among fans and analysts alike. A few days later, he decided to address the media to explain the situation.

“I understand my frustrations can boil over, and that’s why I take full accountability for that post,” Brown told the media regarding the message. When asked if he was happy in Philadelphia, he delivered a reassuring message to the fan base and the rest of the Eagles organization.

“Yeah, this is my place, man. I’m happy here. Like I said, my frustrations can boil over, and that’s why I posted that, but everything is fine within the organization and with my teammates, Brown confirmed, addressing rumors about his discontent with the Eagles.

A.J. Brown looks on

A.J. Brown looks on against the Chiefs.

Brown opens up on relationship with Hurts

In light of recent online commentary regarding his social media post on X, Brown addressed concerns about his relationship with quarterback Hurts. He clarified the dynamics within the team, explaining that the perceived lack of communication stems from differing factors, rather than any personal issues.

“We are always working to get into the same page, it’s not that much of communication because during the game I’m not that kind of person on the sideline saying ‘give me the ball,'” Brown explained. “I don’t get why people think he’s pressured to pass to me because I’m supposedly complaining. I’m probably the quietest guy on the sideline,” Brown added.

Brown’s comments highlighted that Sunday’s events were simply a product of personal frustration over his performance and the minimal impact he felt he had in the win against the Buccaneers. Nevertheless, Brown remains determined to demonstrate his abilities and secure a more significant role within the team moving forward.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
