AJ Brown drops cryptic hint about his performance with the Eagles vs Buccaneers

AJ Brown is a crucial component for the Philadelphia Eagles as they aim to defend their title this season. His presence on the field provides quarterback Jalen Hurts with a reliable and talented target, a luxury any team would covet in the current regular season, despite Brown’s subpar performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After an exceptional outing against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, where he amassed 109 receiving yards, Brown’s production dipped to just 7 receiving yards in Week 4. Following this game, he posted a cryptic message on his social media account, leaving fans speculating about its meaning.

“If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way,” Brown shared, attributing the message to the Bible. This sparked extensive discussion among the fanbase.

Despite Brown’s recent performance, the Eagles have demonstrated their determination to contend for the title this year. With Jalen Hurts and a revitalized Saquon Barkley leading the charge, alongside a defensive line reminiscent of last year’s dominant unit, Philadelphia remains a formidable adversary for any opponent in the NFL.

AJ Brown’s post on his X official account

Brown’s performance early in the regular season

Analyzing the enigmatic statements from Brown necessitates a closer look at his impact on the Eagles over the first four weeks of this season. While his standout talent was evident in only one game, his performance in others left much to be desired.

In Week 1, Brown managed only 8 receiving yards, with no touchdowns. This led to the Eagles cautioning fantasy football managers about his output. In Week 2, there was slight improvement, as Brown tallied 27 receiving yards, yet still he did not find the end zone.

His breakthrough moment came against the Rams, where he scored his first touchdown of the season, amassing 109 receiving yards with 6 receptions on 10 targets, translating to a 60% catch rate. Unfortunately, Week 4 against the Bucs saw a return to lower productivity, as he logged just 7 receiving yards, with 2 receptions from 9 targets.

“Ocho Cinco” sends a message to Eagles’ fans

Renowned NFL personality Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson shared his thoughts on AJ Brown’s performance and mental state following a challenging Week 4. He conveyed a keen understanding of the pressure Brown faces.

“Do you understand what that does to players mentally? I don’t think fans understand. Yes, they won the game. But players want to contribute and be instrumental in those victories. He’s been saying this for some time now; last year, he was vocal about it. You’re paying me $33M, not only am I the #1 WR, I’m the captain of the team for a reason. Allow me to be part of the offense,” Ocho Cinco emphasized during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Night Cap Show.

