Analyst lauds Patriots duo amid 4-2 start

The New England Patriots are one of the most entertaining teams in the NFL after six weeks of action. The AFC East team improved to 4-2 after beating the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, confirming that their win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 wasn’t a fluke.

They now lead the division and are looking like legitimate playoff contenders. Drake Maye has played at a high level, leading the team in his second season, looking settled after a tumultuous rookie campaign under Jerod Mayo.

Maye has gone 131 of 179 for 1,522 yards and 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has carried the ball 36 times for 138 yards and two more touchdowns.

Analyst lauds Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye over Patriots’ remarkable start

Besides Maye, analyst Pete Prisco lauded Mike Vrabel for the way he has turned the franchise around in his first season on the sideline.

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“It’s coach and quarterback in this league. If you have the coach and you have the quarterback, you’re gonna win games,” Prisco said. “They have the coach, they have the quarterback. Drake Maye is the real deal. If you watched Drake Maye last week, some of the throws he made, major jaw-droppers. They were the big-boy throws from a big-time NFL quarterback. Even one that got called back for a terrible pass interference on Stefon Diggs for pushing off. That throw, I went, ‘Wow!’ This kid is playing at a high level, they’re getting better on the offensive line and defensively, all those bodies that they paid money to, they’re kinda coming together.”

The Patriots will clash against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, hoping to continue their good moment and win their fourth consecutive game. Maye and Co. are finding their rhythm, and the Titans are anything but competitive this campaign.