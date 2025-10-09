Analyst says Bryce Young, Panthers have big opportunity against Cowboys

After a rocky start to the season, Bryce Young has settled with the Carolina Panthers. They sit at 2-3 after five weeks, but are looking like a potential bad matchup for the favorites to win the NFC South division, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons.

Young is coming off one of the best games of the season, in which he went 19 of 30 for 198 yards and two touchdowns against one interception and three sacks. The third-year quarterback has found consistency, and the Panthers could make life hard for several teams this campaign.

Week 6 will see them clash against the Dallas Cowboys, who dominated the New York Jets in Week 5, demonstrating that nobody should rule them out yet. Young will take on a difficult challenge, but some think he will have a big chance to make noise against one of the most iconic franchises in the league.

Analyst explains why Cowboys are a favorable matchup for Bryce Young

Andrew Buller-Russ of Sportsnaut believes Young will engage in a big passing battle with Dak Prescott. More than that, he sees Young outperforming Prescott due to the Cowboys’ defensive struggles.

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers

“For momentary stretches, we see Bryce Young morph into an efficient quarterback who can march his team down the field. Last week, he helped lead a 17-point comeback. This week, he’ll have to go back to being a high-volume passer to match wits with Dak Prescott‘s explosive passing attack. Yet, the Dallas Cowboys rank dead-last in passing yards allowed and yards allowed per pass attempt, so the Panthers have a big opportunity ahead,” he said.

Dallas hasn’t allowed less than 22 points this season, and it was against the Jets, who are the only winless team in the league. Young could take advantage of this to take his team to the .500 mark.