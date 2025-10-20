Andy Reid and Chiefs lose Patrick Mahomes’ rookie teammate for rest of the season

The Kansas City Chiefs made it clear at Arrowhead that they’re back in the mix, earning a convincing win over the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid acknowledged a significant setback for the rest of the season, following a devastating injury to one of their rookies.

Omarr Norman-Lott, a defensive tackle who joined the Chiefs in the latest draft from the Tennessee Volunteers, suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season — a significant loss for a team with title aspirations.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who reported via his X (formerly Twitter) account this significant setback for the HC and his staff, who will now have to carefully evaluate how to replace him moving forward.

“Chiefs DT Omarr Norman-Lott, their second rounder this year, suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, sources say. The promising young lineman turns his attention to a full recovery for 2026,” the insider reported via @RapSheet.

Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reid’s options at the position

The knee injury to rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott creates a sudden depth crisis for Andy Reid’s Chiefs defense. While veteran Derrick Nnadi is already slated for a starting role, the rotational pressure now falls heavily on Jerry Tillery to provide interior disruption next to Chris Jones.

Kansas City’s front office may be forced to look at outside help to avoid overworking their top linemen, especially in run defense, as Norman-Lott’s snaps will be difficult to replace.

Norman-Lott’s impact on the Chiefs’ game

The loss of rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott due to injury is a notable blow to the Chiefs’ interior pass rush rotation. The second-round pick was developing into a key sub-package disrupter, having already recorded 1.0 sack and 3 pressures in his limited Week 2-4 snaps.

His absence means more snaps for veteran Derrick Nnadi and Jerry Tillery, raising concerns that the Chiefs will lack the explosive, penetrating interior pass-rush depth they drafted Norman-Lott to provide alongside Chris Jones.

