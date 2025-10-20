Patrick Mahomes stated that despite a convincing 31-0 victory over the Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs still have plenty of room to improve. Little by little, the team is getting healthier and has also regained a key piece in Rashee Rice.

“We’ve got to keep building. We want to be better than what we are right now. This was a great step in the right direction, but, we got to keep building as a whole team. This is probably the most consistent that we’ve seen that we’ve been able to play and kind of stack games together.”

The Chiefs have already achieved their first goal, which was to catch up with the Chargers with a 4-3 record. Now, Andy Reid’s team is just one game behind the Denver Broncos in the race for the AFC West lead. Moreover, due to the improvement they’ve shown, many already consider them Super Bowl favorites.

Who is likely to win the NFL MVP 2025?

Patrick Mahomes is currently the most likely player to win the 2025 NFL MVP award. However, the quarterback emphasized that the most important thing is the team’s collective success and that the ceiling for the Chiefs can still be even higher.

“Obviously, our record is still not where we wanted to be, but, you can see from offense and defense that we’ve had bright moments in the season and now it seems that we’re coming together as a team. That’s what you want to do as the season goes on. Keep getting better. We’re still early. We’ve got everything in front of us.”

