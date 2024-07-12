Andy Reid lived a very special moment at the ESPYS while accepting the Best Athlete award (Men’s Sports) on behalf of Patrick Mahomes. It was a unique episode in which the legendary head coach got emotional praising his star player.

“I’ve around this kid for a few years now and to watch him grow as a football player, as a teammate and as a leader has been phenomenal. But really more than that to watch him grow as a father and as a husband. That’s been probably the best part of that.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl three consecutive seasons. That feat was never achieved by giants of the game like Tom Brady, Joe Montana or Terry Bradshaw.

Andy Reid sends special to Patrick Mahomes at the ESPYS

Andy Reid delivered a great two-minute speech to let the audience know how important is Patrick Mahomes’ work ethic with the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s not only about wins, but also the example he represents for other teammates.

“This award is areal tribute to him. We’re very lucky to have him in Kansas City. All of us are in the National Football League really, but in Kansas City we appreciate all he does for the city in itself and obviously for the organization.”

Furthermore, Reid emphasized Mahomes is an athlete humble enough to realize most of his accolades would be impossible without the help of his teammates and the entire organization.

“On behalf of Patrick, he knows this is a team award. He would wanted me to make sure that I say that. He is all about the team. This kid comes in the huddle every day, every practice and say’s: Let’s be great. The guy is respected and they understand it. That’s how he goes about his business on and off the field. My hat goes off to him for that.”