Andy Reid still can’t provide an exact timeline for Patrick Mahomes’ return

Recently, Patrick Mahomes has shown significant progress in his injury recovery, giving fans of the Kansas City Chiefs plenty of hope. Still, Andy Reid is choosing to stay cautious and hasn’t provided a precise timeline for his return.

“He’s doing great,” the head coach told to NFL Senior National Columnist Judy Battista. “He spends a ton of time in the building. … He’s in there for seven hours a day. It’s showing, the progress. Now, to tell you a timeline? I mean, I know what he’s striving for. We’ll just see where it goes from there.“

While everyone in Chiefs Kingdom is eager to have their star back by Week 1, his serious injury means a tough road to recovery. Will Mahomes be ready in time for Week 1?

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A star-studded backup for Mahomes

Amid uncertainty over how Mahomes will start the new season, the Chiefs didn’t want to rest on their laurels. They sent a 2027 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for Justin Fields.

Justin Fields #7 of the New York Jets.

“Well, we snuck out and got a good quarterback to back him up,” Reid said. “So, if he doesn’t, you know, if he’s not able to make it for the beginning of the season, then we know we’ve got a legitimate backup there that can go win games for us.”

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What injury did Mahomes sustain?

Patrick Mahomes is currently recovering from a serious knee injury sustained during a Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in December 2025. An MRI confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee, which required immediate reconstructive surgery.

While the injury ended his 2025 season, recent updates from late March 2026 show Mahomes back on the practice field in a leg brace, performing light drop-backs and throwing drills.

Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs lays on the ground.

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Back in the spotlight

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming for a massive rebound in 2026 after a uncharacteristically poor 6–11 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. The 2025 season was plagued by an offense that plummeted to 21st in scoring (21.3 PPG) and struggled with a -1 turnover margin, alongside a league-high 119 penalties.

Despite a defense that ranked 6th in points allowed, the team lost six games decided by three points or less. With two first-round picks (No. 9 and No. 29) and Patrick Mahomes returning from his knee surgery, the Chiefs are focused on cutting down mental errors and upgrading a receiving corps that lacked explosive production last year.