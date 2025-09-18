Andy Reid’s Chiefs get new update on Xavier Worthy as Patrick Mahomes’ rookie teammate is set to debut

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to regain their footing and improve their 0-2 start to the 2025 NFL season, which shows two consecutive losses for Andy Reid’s team. One of the franchise’s main concerns is the recovery of Xavier Worthy, Patrick Mahomes’ key weapon who is currently injured.

Worthy suffered a shoulder dislocation and a complete labrum tear on the first offensive play of the season, during the 27–21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. The avoidable injury occurred after a collision with teammate Travis Kelce, highlighting the rocky start for the Chiefs this season.

Mahomes and Reid have shown deep self-criticism following the defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, emphasizing that the team needs to improve. However, they also acknowledge the importance of having the necessary tools to demonstrate improvement on the field, making injury updates essential at this point in the season.

Worthy’s injury update

Reid has received the latest update on Worthy’s injury, learning that the Chiefs’ wide receiver is still participating in practices on a limited basis. This report marks the second update of the week. Worthy’s practice work involves making one-handed catches using his injured shoulder, which is an encouraging sign for his potential return.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Which rookie is ready to debut for the Chiefs?

Not all news is bad for Mahomes’ Chiefs. In recent hours, rookie Jalen Royals has been declared available to play after overcoming knee tendinitis. The 22-year-old receiver had been dealing with the injury since training camp and was upgraded to full participant in practice, suggesting he is close to making his professional debut.

Other Chiefs player updates

In addition to Royals, left tackle Josh Simmons was also upgraded from limited to full after recovering from illness. In contrast, defensive end Mike Danna (quad) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) remain out of practice.