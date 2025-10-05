Anthony Richardson’s future with Colts gets update amid Daniel Jones’ hot start

Anthony Richardson’s future with the Indianapolis Colts wasn’t clear after he was benched in favor of Daniel Jones. After the former New York Giants quarterback started the season on a strong note, the possibility of seeing Richardson back on the field became more unlikely.

The NFL trade deadline is a month away and some are wondering if the third-year quarterback would be in the move before it strikes. Richardson’s injury issues and lack of consistency have derailed his development.

He was limited to four games in 2023 after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. He played 11 games in 2024, while alternating starts with Joe Flacco. After suffering another injury during OTAs, Richardson lost his position on the team, and now his future could be out of Indy.

NFL insider says Anthony Richardson hasn’t drawn attention

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones discussed how likely Richardson, Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson are to be on the move in the coming weeks. He reports that nothing is happening for these three players, adding that Richardson is the least likely to be dealt.

The Colts are moving on from Anthony Richardson as starting QB

“The least likely out of the three to be traded in the next month is Richardson,” Jones wrote. “Sources immediately shot down the potential of a trade out of Indianapolis in the next few weeks.”

“Daniel Jones is the frontrunner for Comeback Player of the Year through four games, but that doesn’t mean the Colts are ready to move on from Richardson. GM Chris Ballard has said quite the opposite, and the former No. 4 overall pick is expected to remain with the Colts through the trade deadline and this season. Richardson is in the third year of his four-year rookie contract, and the Colts picking up his fifth-year option seems unlikely at this current point,” he added.

The Colts are 3-1 with Jones under center. Richardson showed glimpses of his talents when he took the field, but the intriguing player who arrived in 2023 has regressed ever since.