Saints to bench Spencer Rattler: Who is Tyler Shough and what’s New Orleans’ QB depth chart?

The New Orleans Saints are moving on from Spencer Rattler. The team is set to hand the offense to Tyler Shough in Week 9, but who is he and what’s the team’s updated quarterback depth chart?

Following a terrible 1-7 start, the Saints have had enough of Spencer Rattler. While the QB is not solely responsible for this record, the club thinks a change at the position is necessary to improve.

Now, HC Kellen Moore is set to start Tyler Shough in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams. While the Saints are still not regarded as favorites for this game, it is a change that the staff believes could help the offense improve for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Tyler Shough?

Tyler Shough will have his first start for the Saints in Week 9. The rookie quarterback appeared during Sunday’s loss against the Buccaneers, entering the field to replace Rattler.

Shough joined the Saints during the 2025 NFL Draft as the 40th overall pick. He was regarded as a solid prospect, yet his instability in college raised concerns among scouts and caused him to drop to the second round.

Advertisement

see also Saints stars monitored by WR-needy teams

The quarterback played for Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville during his college career. He spent three years at each of the first two programs and finished his tenure in the NCAA with the Cardinals.

Advertisement

Shough, 26, is one year older than Rattler although he entered the league one year after him. He spent seven years in college but was finally able to become the undisputed starter in his last season with Louisville.

Advertisement

What’s the Saints’ updated quarterback depth chart?

With Tyler Shough named the QB1 for Week 9, Spencer Rattler has been relegated to the backup role. He still has a chance to recover his job, but it seems like the Saints will stick with the rookie until the end of the season.

see also Saints could trade playmaking WR to Seahawks

As QB3 appears Taysom Hill, also known as “the Saints’ Swiss Army knife.” He is a versatile player who can line up at quarterback, tight end, and even running back, but has not been able to become a top contender for the QB1 job.

Advertisement

Advertisement