Are Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave playing today for Saints vs NY Giants in 2026 NFL Week 6?

The New Orleans Saints enter their Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants with doubts surrounding both Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave.

Indeed, the New York Giants face a tough challenge as injuries have depleted their cornerback room heading into Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. However, they aren’t the only ones. On the other side of the matchup, the New Orleans Saints also have some unanswered questions, but finally Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave will play this crucial game.

Kamara is dealing with a back injury that limited his participation in practice throughout the week and landed him on the Saints’ injury report ahead of Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. He did practice on Friday, though in a limited capacity, and was initially listed as questionable, per ESPN.

So far in the 2026 NFL season, Kamara has played in four of New Orleans’ first five games (missing Week 1), rushing for 86 yards and two touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 41 yards.

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Olave’s status

As for Olave, the Ohio State product is dealing with a different kind of setback. Despite the injury concerns surrounding him, Olave was listed as questionable due to an illness that limited his participation in Friday’s practice and earned him the questionable tag for Sunday’s game against the Giants, but he is finally active for this game.

Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave of the Saints.

Through his first five outings of the season, Olave has played some of the best football of his NFL career and is a big reason why the Saints have at times looked better than their 1-4 record suggests. Olave has caught 39 passes for 537 yards and a touchdown so far in the 2026 season.

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Saints RB and WR depth chart

With question marks floating over Kamara and Olave, and IR stints sidelining other key members of both the rushing and receiving corps, the Saints appear knee-deep in trouble. As it stands, the running back room includes Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson, in addition to Kamara (questionable) and Travis Etienne (IR).

As for the WR room, Olave’s uncertain status leaves Devaughn Vele, Bryce Lance, Barion Brown, and Cedric Tillman as the only fully available weapons to help Tyler Shough in the Big Apple. Just as John Harbaugh endorsed the Giants’ tight end to help the offense in Week 6, Kellen Moore may have to make a similar request of his tight end group.

Key takeaways

Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave are not yet confirmed active for Week 6.

are not yet confirmed active for Week 6. Alvin Kamara listed questionable for the New Orleans Saints due to a back injury.

for the New Orleans Saints due to a back injury. Chris Olave listed questionable against the New York Giants due to an illness.