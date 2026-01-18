Why is Nico Collins not playing today for Texans vs Patriots in NFL Divisional round of 2026 playoffs?

Nico Collins and the Houston Texans eliminated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs with a dominant 30-6 road win. Their defense was stellar, masking the multiple mistakes committed by quarterback C.J. Stroud.

However, the victory came at a high cost. Collins suffered a concussion after his head hit the ground in the second half, which prevented him from returning to the game. The star was carted off the field to be evaluated in the locker room.

The Texans are trying to win the first Super Bowl in franchise history, and losing a player like Nico Collins could be crucial ahead of a massive challenge against the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round.

Why is Nico Collins not playing today for Texans vs Patriots?

Nico Collins is not playing today for the Texans against the New England Patriots because he was unable to clear the concussion protocol after the game in Pittsburgh. As a safety measure, the wide receiver will need to rest and be evaluated for at least another week.

What happened to Nico Collins?

Nico Collins suffered a concussion after his head hit the turf at high speed in Pittsburgh while attempting to make a catch. That’s why the star player will not be available for the game in Foxborough.

