Are Rico Dowdle, Pat Freiermuth playing today for Steelers vs Buccaneers in 2026 NFL Week 6?

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Raymond James Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a matchup where they desperately need Rico Dowdle and Pat Freiermuth to step up on offense.

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to the East Coast to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. The good news for Mike McCarthy is that, although both Rico Dowdle and Pat Freiermuth were listed as questionable heading into the game, all signs point to both players being available.

Insider Adam Schefter reported on Dowdle’s situation via his X account, with the running back having been sidelined since Week 2, and he is active. Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport was the one who indicated that Freiermuth is expected to suit up against the Bucs.

Steelers Nation is looking for its fourth win of the season, which would establish Pittsburgh as a serious contender in the AFC North. Having all his weapons available could prove crucial for Aaron Rodgers.

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Dowdle and Freiermuth’s injuries

Both Pittsburgh offensive weapons hit bumps in the road early in 2026, but both are trending in the right direction. Rico Dowdle suffered a painful fractured toe back in Week 2 against the New England Patriots—he actually tweaked it in the second quarter while scrambling to cover a fumble, briefly returned, and then re-aggravated it late in the game, forcing him to miss three straight contests before returning to action.

Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scores a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Pat Freiermuth popped up late on the injury report right before Week 6 with a calf strain, likely suffering the tweak during Saturday’s closed practice, though it proved to be a minor scare rather than a long-term setback.

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Rodgers needs his weapons at full strength

At this point in his career, Aaron Rodgers relies heavily on rhythm, quick distribution, and a dependable ground game to keep opposing pass rushers off his back. Having Rico Dowdle back in the rotation alongside Jaylen Warren gives Rodgers a physical, between-the-tackles running thread (37 rushing yards on 15 carries, plus 28 receiving yards through 2 games) that forces defenses to stack the box.

Meanwhile, Pat Freiermuth has been Rodgers’ safety valve in the middle of the field and a lethal red-zone target, hauling in 14 receptions for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns. Together, Dowdle and Freiermuth alleviate the pressure on Rodgers, allowing the veteran quarterback to operate cleanly within the offense instead of constantly having to force tough throws downfield.

Key takeaways

Rico Dowdle and Pat Freiermuth are expected to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rico Dowdle missed three straight games after suffering a fractured toe in Week 2.

missed three straight games after suffering a fractured toe in Week 2. Pat Freiermuth has recorded 14 receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns this season.