Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). The GOAT looking to win another game in Atlanta. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The home team, the Atlanta Falcons, have a negative record but narrowly at 5-6-0 in second place in the NFC South Division. They won a recent game against the Jaguars on the road but the team still has little chance of playing in the playoffs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dominating the NFC South Division with 8-3-0, and the team closed November with a positive record of one loss and two wins against the Giants and Colts. After this game the Buccaneers return home to play the Bills and the Saints.

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Storylines

The Atlanta Falcons won a recent game against the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-14 on the road that ended a two-week losing streak. Before that game they lost to the Dallas Cowboys 3-43 and the New England Patriots 0-25. Those were two of the Falcons' worst losses this season in addition to another loss to the Philadelphia Eagles 6-32 in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Atlanta Falcons are scoring an average of 18.1 points per game.

The Buccaneers are reaping the third winning streak of the season with two consecutive wins against the New York Giants 30-10 at home and against the Indianapolis Colts 38-31 on the road. This game against the Falcons is the Buccaneers' seventh game on the road, the road record is 3-3, those three losses are the only ones for the Buccaneers this season, they don't play well on the road. The offensive line of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is scoring an average of 31.5 points per game as the number one of the season, the team's defense allows 23 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the U.S.

Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions And Odds

Atlanta Falcons are underdogs at home with +10.5 ATS and +380 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a negative home record but visitors are weak on the road. Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites with -10.5 points to cover and -490 moneyline. The best pick for this NFL game is: Atlanta Falcons +10.5.



FanDuel Atlanta Falcons +10.5 / +380 Totals 50.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -10.5 / -490

