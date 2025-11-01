Jaguars quickly find replacement for Travis Hunter, provide key update on his knee injury

Travis Hunter will remain sidelined for at least four games. The Jacksonville Jaguars have reacted quickly to his knee injury by signing a new player while also providing an important update on the star’s status.

Earlier this week, Travis Hunter set off alarm bells in Jacksonville. The star wide receiver and cornerback suffered a knee injury that led the Jaguars to place him on injured reserve on Friday.

Following the injury, the Jaguars had to move fast. The AFC South club has signed wide receiver Austin Trammell off the practice squad to fill the spot Hunter left vacant.

Travis Hunter dodged the worst-case scenario with his knee injury

On Thursday, the Jaguars announced that Travis Hunter had suffered a non-contact knee injury. As every sports fan knows, these are often among the most serious injuries an athlete can sustain.

Jacksonville didn’t hesitate to place Hunter on injured reserve. Initially, the team feared a torn ligament, but it now appears the former Colorado Buffaloes standout has avoided the worst-case scenario.

After further medical evaluation, it was confirmed that Hunter did not suffer a torn ACL, and his ligament remains intact. However, the knee injury is still considered serious, and the team is expected to provide a clearer timeline for his return in the coming days.

Who is Austin Trammell?

With Travis Hunter headed to IR, the Jaguars needed to add another weapon to an already thin group of wide receivers. Austin Trammell now becomes a new option for Trevor Lawrence in the passing game.

Trammell entered the NFL in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons, though he didn’t appear in any games for the team. He later spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Jaguars last year, recording eight receptions for 82 yards and no touchdowns in his career.

