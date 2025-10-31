Travis Hunter has suffered a knee injury that has prompted the Jacksonville Jaguars to place him on injured reserve. The team has made a significant update to its depth chart, as it loses both a wide receiver and a cornerback at the same time.

Hunter had been listed as the team’s WR2 behind Brian Thomas Jr. Now, Parker Washington is expected to step up as his replacement, with TIm Patrick moving into the third-string role and Dyami Brown slotting in as the fourth option.

On defense, Hunter had been sharing snaps at left cornerback (LCB) with Jarrian Jones. On the right side, Greg Newsome II and Montaric Brown hold down the position, with the latter likely to see increased playing time while Hunter remains sidelined for at least four games.

Which games will Travis Hunter miss?

The injury to Travis Hunter is set to have a major impact on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team’s first-round pick this year has quickly become a key contributor, and his absence could put their playoff hopes at risk.

Hunter suffered the injury shortly after the team’s bye week. By placing him on injured reserve, the Jaguars ensured he will miss at least four games — though his recovery could take longer if the knee issue doesn’t progress as expected.

The Jaguars’ next four opponents are the Raiders, Texans, Chargers, and Cardinals. If Hunter recovers on schedule, he could return in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans.

While Hunter’s numbers haven’t been outstanding so far, his versatility gives the Jaguars valuable depth on both offense and defense. The question now is: can the AFC South team overcome his absence?