Travis Hunter has not yet lived up to the high expectations placed on him. While it’s true that only three weeks have passed, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has developed a plan to unlock the rookie’s full potential and help Jacksonville improve.

During the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars traded up to No. 2 overall to select Travis Hunter. He is regarded as a generational talent, but he has faced several challenges in his debut season so far.

Hunter, who plays both wide receiver and cornerback, has yet to shine at either position. However, Liam Coen has identified the reasons behind his struggles, which begin with the coaching staff.

Liam Coen unveils how his coaching staff will help Travis Hunter improve

When the Jaguars drafted Hunter, there was debate over which position he would play. However, the former Buffaloes standout made it clear that he wanted to play both wide receiver and cornerback.

The Jaguars honored his request and, after three games, have played him on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, he has not excelled in either role.

As a wide receiver, Hunter has recorded 10 catches for 76 yards, with only two receptions resulting in first downs. As a cornerback, he has made nine total tackles and one pass defensed. He has been on the field for 59 percent of offensive snaps and 47 percent of defensive snaps.

That split is a major concern for the Jaguars. Now, HC Liam Coen has addressed the matter, revealing that the coaching staff needs to improve how they develop Hunter’s skills on both sides of the ball.

Travis Hunter #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts to catch a pass during Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Minicamp at Miller Electric Center on May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida.

“I wouldn’t say he’s behind,” HC Liam Coen said on Wednesday when asked about Hunter’s struggles. “I think we can probably do a better job of helping him in some ways. We had a great talk with Trav after this past game in terms of just man, like, alright, how can we help you and [where can we] put you, because what is he learning? It’s a lot. So, we’ve got to, I think, be a little bit more diligent in terms of putting him in positions to maybe not have to do as many moving parts so that we can just let him go play.”

Will Travis Hunter continue playing as wide receiver and cornerback?

Many fans believe Hunter’s struggles are due to the tough split between offense and defense. However, it appears he won’t give up on his dream of playing both positions anytime soon.

A few players have excelled in multiple positions, with Deion Sanders being the most notable example. However, if Hunter continues to perform only at a decent level as both WR and CB, the Jaguars may eventually push him to focus on a single position.