Baker Mayfield, Bucs receive huge update on key player ahead of Week 4 game vs Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing jump rope with injuries nowadays. Baker Mayfield and company face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 of the NFL and while some players are out due to injury, one key guy on offense will make his season debut.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that while tackle Tristan Wirfs has a questionable tag mark, he is suiting up and expected to play. This is massive for the Bucs, given the fact that Wirfs is one of the best tackles in the NFL.

Alongside Wirfs, wide receiver Chris Godwin will also make his season debut, giving Baker Mayfield a slot weapon. Godwin was on pace for a career-year last season before getting hurt. Considering Mike Evans will miss 3-4 weeks due to injury, having Godwin is also great news for the Buccaneers.

Wirfs’ importance in this team can’t be overlooked

While the Bucs are 3-0, Wirfs coming back must feel like another win for this team. Wirfs is a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first team All Pro. He is literally as good as a tackle can be in the NFL.

He can also play both left tackle and right tackle equally good. For Baker Mayfield, Wirfs will provide security and buy him more time. If Mayfield is playing great now, imagine what he could do with a couple of more seconds in the pocket.

Can the Buccaneers beat the defending champions?

Tampa Bay has had the Eagles‘ number lately. They’ve won six out of the last seven games against Philly and this game is at home. Those stats will imply a great possibility for the Bucs to win this game.

However, Vegas thinks otherwise. The Eagles are road favorites on a 3.5-point spread. This means the odds expect Philadelphia to win by at least four points. Baker Mayfield is one to take things personally, so you know he will be eager to pull a massive home upset.