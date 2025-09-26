Jets’ assistant engages in a war of words with Bucs’ Baker Mayfield after their Week 3 game

Once Baker Mayfield took the podium following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win in Week 3, he let himself go. He threw darts to the New York Jets‘ defensive coordinator who has now responded during his press conference today.

After the game, Mayfield said, “Their D-coordinator (Steve Wilks) was the one who cut me in Carolina. A lot of stuff was personal today.” Now, Wilks has defended himself.

“I don’t really think an interim coach has that much authority over personnel. If that’s the case, I would’ve never gotten rid of our best player, Christian McCaffrey,“ Wilks said to the media in the Jets‘ press conference. This can be interpreted as saying McCaffrey was way more important to that team than Mayfield, adding a bit of fuel to the fire.

Mayfield has evolved massively since then

Mayfield arrived in Carolina in 2022 but he only played seven games, starting six. He was just let go by the Browns then. His numbers with the Panthers were 1-5, completing only 57.8% if his passes, 1313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He was then traded to the Rams.

It was one year after that when the Buccaneers called. Since then, two seasons, two Pro Bowls, two seasons with more than 4,000 yards, two divisional titles, and last year he threw for 41 touchdowns. He is now a top 10 quarterback in the NFL.

Mayfield is the reason why the Bucs are 3-0

Three games, three wins, and Mayfield has delivered three game-winning drives. He has become one of the best closers in the league, a very clutch player. If you leave time on the clock, Mayfield will punish you.

With another quarterback, it’s more than likely that the Bucs would have a losing record. Even elite quarterbacks fail when the pressure is boiling but to Mayfield, that’s his comfort zone.