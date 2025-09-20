Baker Mayfield will have a young key Buccaneers weapon available ahead of the game vs Jets

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up to face the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. The team enters the matchup with a 2-0 record, fueled by Baker Mayfield’s strong performance and standout contributions from their wide receivers.

However, despite the momentum favoring Mayfield’s squad, the availability of a key asset like Emeka Egbuka for the upcoming game has been uncertain due to hip and groin soreness that kept him out of midweek practices. His health has been a concern for the Bucs, who are already dealing with other significant absences on their roster.

Despite these doubts, Egbuka returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity, raising hope for his participation on Sunday. Head coach Todd Bowles had labeled the wide receiver as “questionable,” leaving his availability up in the air.

Will Egbuka play against the Jets?

Despite the week’s uncertainties, Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is expected to play against the Jets, even after being listed as questionable due to hip and groin soreness. His participation is a positive development for Tampa Bay as they aim to maintain their unbeaten record and continue their strong start to the season. Egbuka’s presence on the field will be critical against a Jets defense that, while showing some vulnerabilities, remains a respected unit in the league.

Egbuka’s impact on the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay’s offense has been solid through the first two weeks of the season, with Egbuka serving as a key component of the passing attack. In his first two games as a professional, he has totaled eight receptions for 96 yards and three touchdowns, demonstrating his ability to make significant contributions to the team’s aerial attack.

The chemistry between the rookie receiver and quarterback Baker Mayfield has been evident, and his presence on the field is essential to sustaining Tampa Bay’s offensive rhythm. A 3-0 start would put the Buccaneers a step closer to their goal of securing a playoff berth.