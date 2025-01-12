Bears target NCAAF sensation to coach Caleb Williams in the 2025 NFL season

Although the Chicago Bears showed some progress compared to previous years, they once again finished in last place in the NFC North. With the goal of reversing this trend, the Windy City franchise will look to meet with one of the best coaches in NCAAF to help support Caleb Williams next NFL season.

The National Championship Game final will be played between Ohio State and Notre Dame next Monday, January 20th. In fact, the head coach of the Fighting Irish, Marcus Freeman, is one of the main candidates to meet with the Chicago management and eventually be considered for the HC position.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Tom Pelissero and later published by the site On3, through their official X (formerly Twitter) account @On3sports. “REPORT: The Chicago Bears want to interview Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman for their head coaching vacancy, per @TomPelissero.”

Marcus Freeman has been one of the pleasant surprises this season in College Football. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will try to become champions after nearly 40 years, as their last title came in 1988.

Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The other candidates for the position

Marcus Freeman is another name on the list from which the Chicago Bears‘ management will ultimately select the next head coach of the franchise. The main goal? To improve the 5-12 record achieved in this disappointing season.

Ben Johnson, the current offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, is one of the top candidates for the position. The big issue with him is that several franchises are interested in hiring him. With his focus on the playoffs, Johnson has yet to make any decision regarding this.

Ron Rivera, the experienced coach who took the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl, is another candidate, although perhaps the one with the least consensus among fans. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Rivera, unlike Johnson, will have an in-person interview with the Bears on Sunday.