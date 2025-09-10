Dan Campbell turns heads with strong message to Ben Johnson ahead of Lions-Bears showdown

The start of the new NFL season didn’t go as planned for several teams — including divisional rivals the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears, who both opened their campaigns with tough losses. This Sunday, they’ll face off in a high-stakes matchup at Ford Field, carrying not just playoff implications but emotional weight as well, as Dan Campbell will reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson.

This was a matchup many had circled on the calendar. After all, Johnson was a key architect of Detroit’s recent success, and his departure raised plenty of questions about how Campbell’s staff would perform without him calling the shots as offensive coordinator.

Not looking to give away any edge ahead of Sunday’s clash, Lions HC spoke to the media and made it clear: while he still holds a strong relationship with Ben Johnson, come Sunday afternoon, it’s all about winning — no matter what.

“Ben’s my friend. He’s always going to be my friend. But nothing about that’s going to change,” he said this week, via the Detroit News. “We’re going in, getting ready to play Chicago. We’re going to win this game. We have to.”

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions.

Coming home

Ben Johnson will return to Ford Field — this time wearing different colors — fully aware of the atmosphere that awaits once kickoff gets underway.

“Maybe (a silent cadence) will help this week. We’re going to need to do that, and we’re going to need to be really good at that because this is going to be a loud environment that we’re going to,” he said, via MLive. “This is going to be a playoff-like atmosphere. Ford Field has been something else over the last couple of years, so we’re going to have to be at our best.”

He also made it clear to the media that his team will need to bounce back quickly from the blow dealt by the Vikings at Soldier Field — because no opponent is going to show them any mercy.

“No one’s going to feel sorry for us. This is going to be a quick turnaround here to get going for Sunday in Detroit, our first road game,” Johnson said after Monday’s loss. “We gotta turn the page here quickly.”

When and where will the Lions vs. Bears game be played?

The Detroit Lions are set to host their NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears, this Sunday in a key divisional matchup. The Week 2 showdown is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

