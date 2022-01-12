Even though they were rivals, Ben Roethlisberger knows he's got to give the Baltimore Ravens a lot of credit for the success he had in his career.

The Pittsburgh Steelers caught a massive break when the Las Vegas Raiders kicked a last-second field goal to eliminate the Los Angeles Chargers from playoff contention. Now, they live another day.

But even if they manage to beat the Kansas City Chiefs and go the distance in the playoffs, which seems unlikely at this point; Sunday's game was still Ben Roethlisberger's final regular-season game.

Barring a last-second change of heart or a massive offer from another team, we won't see Big Ben on the gridiron again next season, which is why he just couldn't let his team down against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ben Roethlisberger Opens Up On Final Regular-Season Game

"Last week was so much more emotional, it took it all out and it just made me feel like, 'Let's go play," Roethlisberger said. "At no point during this game did I think, 'Man, this is it. It's almost over.' It just didn't feel like that and I'm glad I didn't have those feelings."

Big Ben Bids Farewell To The Baltimore Ravens, Says He Won't Miss Them

Roethlisberger holds an 18-11 record against the Ravens through his 19-year career, including a 2-1 playoff mark. But even despite his success against them he definitely won't miss his divisional rivals, as they sacked him 76 times, way more than any other team:

"I told a lot of those guys I'm not going to miss playing them," Roethlisberger said. "Football is already a very violent game. But you know playing these guys has always been one where you wake up on Monday morning, whatever the next day is and you're hurt. And it's never dirty. It's just good, old-fashioned football."

It's the end of an era for the Pittsburgh Steelers and it seems like their QB of the future isn't on the roster. Moving on from a future Hall of Famer will be easier said than done, but they always seem to find a way.