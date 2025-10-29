Bengals HC Zac Taylor addresses Joe Flacco’s status with an update on Joe Burrow

The severe injury suffered by Joe Burrow early in this NFL season forced the Cincinnati Bengals to find an immediate replacement. Under head coach Zac Taylor, the team turned to veteran Joe Flacco, who has already shown in a short time what he can bring to this squad.

The Bengals’ latest outing not only resulted in a tough home loss to the Jets, but also saw their current starting quarterback finish the game with a significant shoulder issue — one that has cast doubt on his availability for next weekend.

“We’ll see what we can potentially get out of him tomorrow,” the HC said after Flacco not practicing on Wednesday. “So we’ll just work through the week. I think right now, it’s probably got a 50-50 [chance] on on what it’ll end up on Sunday.”

Taylor also remained cautious when speaking about his recovery: “You’ve seen what he’s done. Came and played on a Thursday after three days of practice. So I think if anybody in this league can get by with mental reps right now, it’s him. We’ve got a plan in place to see what we can do physically during the week.”

Will McDonald IV #9 of the New York Jets sacks Joe Flacco.

Flacco’s potential replacement

With Joe Flacco’s status for Sunday’s game against the Bears in doubt due to a shoulder injury, the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to once again turn to Jake Browning as the starting quarterback. Should Flacco be unable to suit up, Browning, who began the year as the primary backup to the injured Joe Burrow, would take the reins for a crucial AFC matchup.

On the road to recovery

Cincinnati Bengals fans have reason for optimism regarding quarterback Joe Burrow‘s return. Head Coach Zac Taylor provided a positive update on the star signal-caller’s injury rehab, stating that the recovery process has “gone as we’d had hoped.”

While the team continues to be cautious with their franchise player’s timeline, Taylor’s remarks suggest Burrow is hitting all the necessary benchmarks as he works back to full strength.

The unwavering confidence in Burrow’s notorious work ethic gives the Bengals’ organization, and the passionate fan base, hope that their star QB will be back under center and performing at an elite level sooner rather than later.

