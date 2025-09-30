Bengals HC Zac Taylor makes major admission after heated exchange with Ja’Marr Chase in loss to Broncos

The Cincinnati Bengals’ visit to Empower Field at Mile High didn’t go as expected, ending in yet another loss—this time to the Denver Broncos. The team’s performance left much to be desired, to the point that Zac Taylor and Ja’Marr Chase were seen engaging in a heated exchange of words on the sideline.

The frustration was palpable — things weren’t going according to plan. And players like Chase, highly competitive and constantly hungry for victory, are often the first to show their frustration in situations like this.

After the 28-3 loss to Denver was sealed, Taylor spoke to the media and, when asked about the incident with the wide receiver, delivered a clear message on the matter.

“Ja’Marr Chase, coming off a game like this, is one of my favorite players to deal with, quite frankly,” he said, “because he’s just competitive. He just wants to win, and it comes across as emotional, but that’s just a captain that works his tail off. All he wants to do is win the game. All he wants to do is affect the game, and oftentimes he feels like if, ‘I have the ball in my hand, I can do that,’ and I don’t disagree with him. And we’re always looking for ways to get him the ball.

“Obviously, sometimes for him, he can’t see what’s going on in the backfield and some of the challenges that face back there, but I love Ja’Marr. When I’m done coaching, he will be one of my all time favorites for the way that he has . . . become the total pro that you want leading your football team in competing in practice and competing in games, I can’t say enough about him. . . . It just comes from a place where ‘I want to help the team win, I can help the team win, help me, help the team win.’ And I love that about him.”

Burrow’s absence proves crucial

The Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl aspirations have been completely derailed by Joe Burrow‘s absence, with the team looking offensively inept in back-to-back blowout losses.

Since their franchise quarterback went down with a severe toe injury, Cincinnati has plummeted, following up a humiliating 48-10 defeat to the Vikings with a dismal 28-3 stinker against the Broncos on Monday Night Football.

With backup Jake Browning struggling and the offense totaling less than 200 yards in each of those outings, the stunning decline proves just how irreplaceable the former No. 1 overall pick is to the team’s entire operation and playoff hopes.

Bengals upcoming challenges

The recent loss to the Broncos left the Bengals with a 2-2 record and in second place in the AFC North. These are the upcoming games they will face as they look to continue improving their performance in the weeks ahead.

vs Detroit Lions, October 5

@ Green Bay Packers, October 12

vs Pittsburgh Steelers, October 16

vs New York Jets, October 26

vs Chicago Bears, November 2