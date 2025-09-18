Trending topics:
NFL

Bengals know Joe Burrow’s surgery date as rumors grow on Kirk Cousins arriving as his replacement

Amid rumors of a potential arrival of Kirk Cousins, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s surgery has been scheduled and, barring a significant condition, the date is set in stone.

By Ignacio Cairola

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesJoe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow will be out for three months after suffering an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, opening the door for the Cincinnati Bengals to consider moves at the quarterback position. In that context, rumors about Kirk Cousins as the natural candidate to replace him have started to grow.

Jake Browning is currently the only backup the Bengals have behind Burrow. If something were to happen to him, the franchise would be left very vulnerable at that spot. For that reason, Cousins is gaining traction as a potential addition to Cincinnati’s roster. His status as Michael Penix Jr.’s backup with the Atlanta Falcons has him seeking a way out.

Meanwhile, as happened in 2020 and 2023, Burrow will be sidelined with an injury. In this case, as initially feared on game day against the Jaguars, the 28-year-old quarterback will need surgery to repair torn ligaments in his toe.

Advertisement

When will Burrow undergo surgery?

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Burrow will have surgery on Friday, September 19, to repair the torn ligaments in his toe, starting a recovery period expected to last about 90 days before he can return to playing at the professional level.

Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals

Advertisement

There is one condition that could alter the surgery date, and it has to do with the swelling in Burrow’s foot. If the inflammation in the injured area does not go down, the procedure, scheduled at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center, would be postponed a few days.

Kirk Cousins named potential replacement for injured AFC Quarterback

see also

Kirk Cousins named potential replacement for injured AFC Quarterback

Bengals add two different quarterbacks behind Browning

Even though Cousins is emerging as a possible replacement, as insider Garrett Klaus from Heavy indicated, the Bengals have already taken action. Cincinnati added two new quarterbacks: Mike White (to the practice squad) and former Green Bay Packers QB Sean Clifford.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
ALSO READ
Kirk Cousins named potential replacement for injured AFC Quarterback
NFL

Kirk Cousins named potential replacement for injured AFC Quarterback

With Joe Burrow injured, Bengals add two different quarterbacks behind Jake Browning
NFL

With Joe Burrow injured, Bengals add two different quarterbacks behind Jake Browning

Taylor sends strong message to Browning after confirming bad news about Burrow
NFL

Taylor sends strong message to Browning after confirming bad news about Burrow

Sean Payton reveals role of key Bo Nix’s teammate: ‘an important piece’ on Broncos’ offense
NFL

Sean Payton reveals role of key Bo Nix’s teammate: ‘an important piece’ on Broncos’ offense

Better Collective Logo