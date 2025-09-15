Trending topics:
Zac Taylor sends strong message to Jake Browning after confirming bad news about Joe Burrow

The Bengals continue to face a tough reality. Zac Taylor spoke clearly about the injury affecting Joe Burrow and revealed how the team feels with Jake Browning at quarterback.

By Richard Tovar

Zac Taylor on the field prior to the game vs the Giants on October 13, 2024 in East Rutherford.
© Getty ImagesZac Taylor on the field prior to the game vs the Giants on October 13, 2024 in East Rutherford.

Zac Taylor knows that the Bengals’ good start to the season could be affected by Joe Burrow’s injury. He confirmed that his quarterback will need surgery and also discussed how the franchise is looking at Jake Browning to take over the starting job.

While worsening things by saying Burrow will need surgery, Taylor at least affirmed that the team is confident Browning can do the job. “We have a ton of confidence in Jake,” the head coach said. This news was shared in a report from Mike Garafolo about Taylor’s recent comments.

Now, with two wins, the Bengals are heading into Week 3 with a quarterback who has only played 12 games in his NFL career, which began in 2019. Now, he’s getting another chance. At the very least, he has known the Bengals’ system for almost five years.

What Happens If the Bengals Also Lose Browning?

If they were to lose Browning as well, the Bengals would have to find a way to get another quarterback, as they only have Burrow and Browning listed on the depth chart. The former is already unavailable, and it is expected that at some point they will add another arm to the quarterback room for depth.

Browning reacts after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 14, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Browning reacts after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 14, 2025 in Cincinnati. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

At least Browning has had good comments in his favor. Some people, like Rich Eisen, have been bold enough to admit that the Bengals could do well with him, saying, “I don’t think the season’s over [for the Bengals]. I think Jake Browning is better than maybe a third of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL.”

Obviously, Browning has many pending tests to overcome. Taylor knows that even though Browning knows the system, he wasn’t used to being a starter like Burrow, who had everything needed to take the team far.

