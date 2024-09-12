Joe Burrow spoke about the controversial water bottle incident during the game between the Bengals and Patriots.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were supposed to be a contender to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, once again, they had a slow start.

The Bengals suffered a totally unexpected 16-10 loss at home against the New England Patriots in Week 1. Suddenly, the big question was Burrow’s health with a poor performance of 164 yards without touchdowns.

Now, a run to the Super Bowl might be suddenly in jeopardy if one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL is truly injured. That right wrist could be the difference for the near future of the franchise.

What ligament did Joe Burrow tear?

Last year, Joe Burrow suffered a ligament injury in his right wrist during Week 11 against the Washington Commanders. As a consequence, the star quarterback missed the rest of the season.

After recovering from surgery, Burrow was cleared and fully healthy for 2024, but, in the game facing the New England Patriots, an image went viral sparking massive controversy. The player supposedly couldn’t lift a water bottle and made strange moves with his right hand.

Is Joe Burrow injured again?

Following all the social media frenzy, Joe Burrow spoke in a press conference about the situation with his right wrist. According to the quarterback, there’s nothing to worry about and the wrist is “absolutely not” affecting the way he throws.

“I’m doing it all the time (hand movement). When you come back from injury, you’re always trying to keep the joint loose. That’s part of ligament injuries. If you don’t move it, you’re gonna lose it.”

What happened with Joe Burrow and a water bottle?

Joe Burrow also answered the long awaited question about the famous water bottle incident. The quarterback admitted he hasn’t seen the images that produced the controversy.

“I picked it up weird? I just drank water. It’s part of the NFL. You’re going to get scrutinized if you don’t play up to the standard you’ve set for yourself. My wrist feels better this week than it did last week, than it did the week before. So, it’s continually getting better.”

