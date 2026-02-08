Trending topics:
NFL

Why is Zach Charbonnet not playing today for Seahawks vs Patriots in 2026 Super Bowl LX?

Zach Charbonnet had a great season with the Seattle Seahawks. However, the running back will not be able to play in the 2026 Super Bowl against the Patriots.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Zach Charbonnet running back of the Seattle Seahawks
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesZach Charbonnet running back of the Seattle Seahawks

Zach Charbonnet has been a key piece for the Seattle Seahawks during the 2025 season and, together with Kenneth Walker III, they have built one of the best backfields in the NFL.

Sam Darnold took advantage of that key edge to open up the passing game with names like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, and Rashid Shaheed. As a result, the Seahawks finished with a 14-3 record and won the NFC West.

However, heading into the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, Charbonnet will not be available. A very tough blow for head coach Mike Macdonald’s offense.

Advertisement

Is Zach Charbonnet playing today for Seahawks vs Patriots in 2026 Super Bowl?

No. Zach Charbonnet will not play today for the Seahawks against the Patriots in the 2026 Super Bowl. The running back suffered a knee injury in the win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Who is starting RB for Seahawks against Patriots in Super Bowl LX?

Kenneth Walker III will be the starting running back for the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX against the Patriots. After Charbonnet’s absence, George Holani has seen more snaps as the RB2, and Cam Akers was elevated to add depth.

Advertisement
Tom Brady issues strong warning to Sam Darnold and Seahawks before Super Bowl against Patriots

see also

Tom Brady issues strong warning to Sam Darnold and Seahawks before Super Bowl against Patriots

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Where to watch New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks in the USA: Super Bowl 2026
NFL

Where to watch New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks in the USA: Super Bowl 2026

Super Bowl LX: The flyover aircraft for the 2026 Seahawks vs Patriots game at Levi’s Stadium
NFL

Super Bowl LX: The flyover aircraft for the 2026 Seahawks vs Patriots game at Levi’s Stadium

Who is Stephanie Macdonald? Family, NFL cheerleading career and more of Mike Macdonald’s wife
NFL

Who is Stephanie Macdonald? Family, NFL cheerleading career and more of Mike Macdonald’s wife

Mike Vrabel’s Super Bowl wins: How many rings does the Patriots HC have?
NFL

Mike Vrabel’s Super Bowl wins: How many rings does the Patriots HC have?

Better Collective Logo