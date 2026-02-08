Why is Zach Charbonnet not playing today for Seahawks vs Patriots in 2026 Super Bowl LX?

Zach Charbonnet has been a key piece for the Seattle Seahawks during the 2025 season and, together with Kenneth Walker III, they have built one of the best backfields in the NFL.

Sam Darnold took advantage of that key edge to open up the passing game with names like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, and Rashid Shaheed. As a result, the Seahawks finished with a 14-3 record and won the NFC West.

However, heading into the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, Charbonnet will not be available. A very tough blow for head coach Mike Macdonald’s offense.

Is Zach Charbonnet playing today for Seahawks vs Patriots in 2026 Super Bowl?

No. Zach Charbonnet will not play today for the Seahawks against the Patriots in the 2026 Super Bowl. The running back suffered a knee injury in the win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Who is starting RB for Seahawks against Patriots in Super Bowl LX?

Kenneth Walker III will be the starting running back for the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX against the Patriots. After Charbonnet’s absence, George Holani has seen more snaps as the RB2, and Cam Akers was elevated to add depth.

