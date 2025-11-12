Bill Belichick coaching Patriots’ Super Bowl nemesis gets steam

Bill Belichick appears to be getting the hang of college football after winning his last two games with the North Carolina Tar Heels (27-10 at Syracuse and 20-15 against Stanford), improving to 4-5 in his first season.

The future Hall of Fame coach is still mentioned among potential candidates to return to the NFL sidelines once the coaching carousel starts. On Monday, Brian Daboll became the second head coach fired this season after Brian Callahan was dismissed by the Tennessee Titans in October.

As soon as fans learned about this news, speculation began. Belichick, as usual, has been named among coaches who could take over the Giants, a team he knows very well both as an employee and an opponent.

Insider says Bill Belichick could draw interest from Giants

NFL insider John Frascella tweeted on Monday that the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach should be a candidate to join the Giants.

“So we can start the Bill Belichick countdown, now? We all know where this is headed with the Giants…” Frascella tweeted. More than that, Gary Myers echoed the sentiment, noting that Belichick’s relationship with the team has always been excellent.

“I think Belichick would do it in a second,” Myers said on “Valentine’s Views” podcast. “He loves the Giants. I mean he loves the Giants. He gets emotional and melancholy reminiscing about his Giant years. Although that was a long time ago, the Giants have stolen his heart.”

Belichick joined the Giants in 1979 as a special teams coach and defensive assistant. He added linebackers coaching to his duties a year later, later becoming the team’s defensive coordinator in 1985. He won two Super Bowls with the “Big Blue,” including the XXV edition, where Belichick stopped the Buffalo Bills with a game plan that has been placed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.