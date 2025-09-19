Bills’ emerging playmakers carry the load and set personal records in divisional win over Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills continued their dominance over the Miami Dolphins with a 31-21 victory on Thursday night, improving to 3-0 on the season. The win was powered by impact performances from linebacker Terrel Bernard, running back James Cook, and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Bernard once again proved to be a difference-maker on defense. His fourth-quarter interception of Tua Tagovailoa sealed the win, giving him 11 takeaways since 2023—tied for fourth most in the NFL. He also added seven tackles and a tackle for loss in another all-around effort.

On offense, Cook made history by rushing for a touchdown in his seventh consecutive regular season game, tying a franchise record that hadn’t been matched since 1988. He finished with 108 yards on the ground and now has four rushing scores through three weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A balanced attack lifts Buffalo

Kincaid continued his strong sophomore campaign, leading Buffalo in receiving with five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. In doing so, he became the first tight end in franchise history to record 4+ receptions in each of the team’s first three games. His reliability has been a steady outlet for quarterback Josh Allen.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Allen, who surpassed Patrick Mahomes as the fastest player in NFL history to reach 300 offensive touchdowns, benefited greatly from the support of his young playmakers. With Cook anchoring the ground game and Kincaid stretching the middle of the field, Buffalo’s offense kept Miami’s defense off balance all night.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bernard’s late interception was another reminder of the Bills’ ability to create momentum-shifting plays on defense. Buffalo has now forced a turnover in 14 straight home games, their longest streak since the early 1990s, a span that has fueled their 13-game home winning streak.

Advertisement

The victory extended Buffalo’s mastery of Miami, marking their 13th win in the last 14 meetings and their seventh straight overall. With a balanced attack and emerging stars stepping up, the Bills are not only undefeated but also proving to be one of the league’s most complete teams heading into Week 4.