Sean McDermott delivers short but strong locker room speech with a special mention for Jackson Hawes

After the victory against the Dolphins, Sean McDermott couldn't stay quiet and gave his players a locker room speech to keep them focused. He also didn't forget about Jackson Hawes, who had a good game at home.

By Richard Tovar

Sean McDermott stands on the sideline during the game vs the Jets on September 14, 2025, New Jersey.
© Getty ImagesSean McDermott stands on the sideline during the game vs the Jets on September 14, 2025, New Jersey.

Sean McDermott can rest easy after seeing the Bills go 3-0 in what has been a great start to the season for them. Following the win, he praised the good work his players did and didn’t forget to mention Jackson Hawes, who had his first career NFL touchdown.

In his locker room speech, McDermott named Hawes near the end, “I’m gonna recognize, we got, where’s Jackson Hawes? First NFL touchdown man.” His teammates then also congratulated him, and everyone applauded euphorically. He scored in the second quarter on a short 5-yard pass from Josh Allen.

McDermott told all the players that what he saw on the field against the Dolphins was hard work and resilience. “Alright, hey, hey… I’ma tell you what man, that’s some mental, that’ some real mental toughness right there and grit man… right? Toe to toe, the whole way… wasn’t going our way, you guys stood up. You stood up and made a big time play.”

Special Teams Receive Praise

Among those mentioned by McDermott were the three members of the Bills’ special teams, “Hey, coming out to, to basically close it out, those specialists, Prater, Cam, Reid Ferguson… the whole team, good job.” They were undoubtedly a key part of the 31-21 victory over the Dolphins.

A Fairly Easy Schedule for the Bills

If we analyze the Bills’ next four games from Week 4 to Week 8, they have a fairly simple schedule against the Saints, Patriots, Falcons, and Panthers. They’ll have their bye week between Weeks 6 and 8, so they will be a little more rested to face the Chiefs in Week 9.

The Bills could head into the game against the Chiefs with a strong record of 6-1 or 7-0. Given the rhythm they’re on, where they are nearly unstoppable, it’s likely they can play with a certain advantage against Mahomes, especially since it will be a very important home game.

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
