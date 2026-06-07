Alex Smith makes bold Super Bowl prediction about Brock Purdy and the 49ers

Alex Smith, drawing on his veteran experience of what it takes to succeed in the NFL, delivered a clear prediction on how Brock Purdy can lead the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl title.

Alex Smith, who has seen Brock Purdy weather his share of adversity with the San Francisco 49ers, still firmly believes the young signal-caller has what it takes to win a Super Bowl. Pair him with head coach Kyle Shanahan, and Smith views it as the perfect combination to reach that ultimate goal.

Speaking on The Krueg Show with Larry Krueger, Smith provided a detailed breakdown of why Purdy gives the 49ers their best shot at a championship. “Yeah, I think he’s got a great chance. This is a guy that I think will always give you a chance to be in contention,” Smith stated.

Smith is confident that Purdy can navigate the team through any rough stretches, especially within an NFC West division where the Los Angeles Rams consistently loom as the primary threat. On top of that, the addition of veteran wide receiver Mike Evans provides an elite perimeter weapon to elevate the entire offensive unit.

Advertisement

Smith believes we haven’t seen the best of Purdy yet

Though Purdy dealt with an injury-shortened stretch last year, he still guided the 49ers to a strong 7-2-0 run during his starts, demonstrating high-level efficiency. “I still think Brock’s best days are ahead, and I think he has the skillset to play high-level football for a long time,” Smith noted.

Alex Smith on what stands out to him about Brock Purdy:



“Since he’s been playing, and this is what I don’t think people realize, this guy pushes the ball downfield. When you look at the down the field from the quarterback as far as attempts, completions, accuracy, I mean this… pic.twitter.com/RN5Yb0YiW5 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) June 6, 2026

Smith also pushed back against the common criticisms that often dog Purdy, highlighting how his anticipation makes him unique for the position and a perfect match for Shanahan’s scheme. “This is the guy that battles the ‘game manager’ thing. Like he’s just a product of the system. It just couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Advertisement

Heading into the upcoming 2026 NFL season, Purdy will not only be fully healthy but will also have stability in the quarterback room with Mac Jones returning as the backup. With a locked-in roster, San Francisco is well-positioned to secure another postseason berth without having to endure a grueling divisional dogfight.