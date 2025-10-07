Brenton Strange placed on IR: Jaguars’ TE depth chart updated

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost a key piece of Trevor Lawrence’s offense. The AFC South club has placed Brenton Strange on the injured reserve list, forcing an update to the tight end depth chart.

In Week 5, the Jaguars managed to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs at home. Unfortunately, they lost Brenton Strange to a hip injury in the first half, raising alarms for Jacksonville.

After initially being listed as questionable, Strange was ruled out at halftime. The club has now officially announced that he will be placed on IR, delivering a significant blow to Lawrence’s offense.

Jaguars’ updated depth chart at tight end after Brenton Strange’s injury

With Brenton Strange on IR and expected to miss at least four games, the Jaguars are likely to elevate Johnny Mundt to TE1, with Hunter Long as his backup. Quintin Morris remains on the roster, but he has yet to record a reception this season.

*Developing story…