Trending topics:
NFL

Brenton Strange placed on IR: Jaguars’ TE depth chart updated

After an impressive Week 5 victory, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been dealt some bad news. The AFC South team has placed tight end Brenton Strange on the injured reserve list, and here’s how the Jaguars’ tight end depth chart looks following this move.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Brenton Strange, TE for the Jacksonville Jaguars
© Mike Carlson/Getty ImagesBrenton Strange, TE for the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost a key piece of Trevor Lawrence’s offense. The AFC South club has placed Brenton Strange on the injured reserve list, forcing an update to the tight end depth chart.

In Week 5, the Jaguars managed to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs at home. Unfortunately, they lost Brenton Strange to a hip injury in the first half, raising alarms for Jacksonville.

After initially being listed as questionable, Strange was ruled out at halftime. The club has now officially announced that he will be placed on IR, delivering a significant blow to Lawrence’s offense.

Advertisement

Jaguars’ updated depth chart at tight end after Brenton Strange’s injury

With Brenton Strange on IR and expected to miss at least four games, the Jaguars are likely to elevate Johnny Mundt to TE1, with Hunter Long as his backup. Quintin Morris remains on the roster, but he has yet to record a reception this season.

*Developing story…

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
NFL News: Dan Campbell gets positive update on key Lions player’s injury status
NFL

NFL News: Dan Campbell gets positive update on key Lions player’s injury status

Why is Corey Perry not playing tonight for LA Kings vs Avalanche on 2025-26 NHL opening night?
NHL

Why is Corey Perry not playing tonight for LA Kings vs Avalanche on 2025-26 NHL opening night?

Phillies manager Thomson shares honest take on Luzardo after tough NLDS defeat vs Dodgers
MLB

Phillies manager Thomson shares honest take on Luzardo after tough NLDS defeat vs Dodgers

NFL punishes Jerry Jones with strong fine for controversial gesture during Cowboys vs Jets
NFL

NFL punishes Jerry Jones with strong fine for controversial gesture during Cowboys vs Jets

Better Collective Logo