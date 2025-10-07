Andy Reid describes Trevor Lawrence in two words after Chiefs’ late loss in Jacksonville

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered another setback in their Monday Night loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Andy Reid quickly processed the defeat, but not before sending a two-word message about rival quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

For the Chiefs, being powered by their potent offense and the leadership of Patrick Mahomes doesn’t seem to be enough. Their inconsistent streak has left Reid’s team struggling to find a foundation of results that reaffirms their AFC contention.

The Chiefs’ offensive output appeared to dominate much of the game, but a last-minute Lawrence touchdown flipped the score and sparked celebrations in Jacksonville. In contrast, Reid showed respect for his opponent.

Reid’s two-word message for Lawrence

Reid responded with two words when asked about Lawrence. “A competitor,” said the Chiefs’ coach. His statement reflects admiration for the Jaguars quarterback’s ability to play through to the end in pursuit of victory against Kansas City.

The Jaguars’ big moment

Lawrence has played a major role in Jacksonville’s strong start, as the team sits at 4-1. The Jaguars have managed to move past a disastrous season last year, which included the resignation of head coach Doug Pederson, now replaced by Liam Coen.

Lawrence has completed 102 of 169 passes for 1,066 yards and six passing touchdowns, despite throwing five interceptions. Additionally, the Jaguars quarterback contributed two rushing touchdowns. His performance was key in securing a resounding win.