Patrick Mahomes admits harsh truth after Chiefs’ tough loss to Jaguars

It wasn't easy for Patrick Mahomes to watch the Kansas City Chiefs lose again, especially in a tough road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, the season is getting complicated for the reigning champions.

By Richard Tovar

Patrick Mahomes reacts after the game vs the Jaguars on October 06, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost yet another game, dropping their record to a concerning 2-3 on the season. The most recent defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was particularly painful.

“Obviously s—-, you know, you let a game slip away,” Mahomes said, though he was quick to credit the opponent. “Credit to them, they played hard the entire game and they’ve got a lot of good football players and they closed out there at the end.”

While Mahomes avoided pointing fingers, he acknowledged the failure to protect a small lead, admitting that it “still s—- whenever you get a lead like that and you’re not able to hold it through the rest of tha game.”

Developing story…

