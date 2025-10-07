Patrick Mahomes admits harsh truth after Chiefs’ tough loss to Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost yet another game, dropping their record to a concerning 2-3 on the season. The most recent defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars was particularly painful.

“Obviously s—-, you know, you let a game slip away,” Mahomes said, though he was quick to credit the opponent. “Credit to them, they played hard the entire game and they’ve got a lot of good football players and they closed out there at the end.”

While Mahomes avoided pointing fingers, he acknowledged the failure to protect a small lead, admitting that it “still s—- whenever you get a lead like that and you’re not able to hold it through the rest of tha game.”

Developing story…