NFL News: Andy Reid reveals his biggest frustration about the Chiefs’ loss to Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 5 aiming to bounce back and reaffirm their dominance in the AFC. With Patrick Mahomes leading the offense and a defense determined to protect their home turf, expectations were high. However, instead of finding momentum, Andy Reid’s team left Jacksonville with a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reid’s usual measured demeanor gave way to frustration after the game, as penalties once again became a decisive factor. The Chiefs’ head coach didn’t sugarcoat his words following the narrow 31-28 defeat, in which Kansas City committed 13 penalties for a total of 109 yards.

Penalties were arguably a key factor in the Chiefs’ loss, as Jacksonville committed only four for 25 yards. Reid was more direct than usual, clearly expressing what bothered him the most about the game.

Reid’s blunt admission about the Chiefs’ penalties

“We obviously had thirteen penalties to their four. Whether I agree with them (or not), it doesn’t matter. They call them. So, you have that many penalties; you give up field position, and you can outstate them to death. But it doesn’t matter. It’s the score that matters, and we’ve got to take care of business there,” Reid said during his postgame press conference.

“As much as these losses hurt, and the wins, there’s always good and bad, in each things you can learn from and move forward with. We’ve got to make sure we do that, but we’ve got to be more disciplined with the penalty part of it, and then I’ve got to, obviously, evaluate those and go from there,” Reid continued.

A long streak regarding penalties was broken

As insider Charles Goldman pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), the 13 penalties committed by the Chiefs in Week 5 against the Jaguars were their most in a single game since their 54-51 loss to the Rams in Week 11 of the 2018 season.