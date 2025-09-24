Brian Callahan hints major changes amid Titans’ slow start

The Tennessee Titans dropped the third game of the 2025 NFL season against the Indianapolis Colts. The divisional matchup was dominated by the Colts from start to finish. Daniel Jones and Co. took a 41-20 win to improve to 3-0, the complete opposite of the Titans.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward went 23 of 38 for 219 yards and one touchdown against one interception and four sacks. While Ward continues to develop, the Titans appear to be regressing in every aspect.

Coach Brian Callahan discussed potential changes within the team ahead of Week 4, including his play-calling duties. The Titans’ offense hasn’t looked good so far, and they often rely on big plays from certain players to score or get close to the end zone.

Brian Callahan says he might drop play-calling duties

Callahan made it clear that nothing is off the table after three weeks, and even he is being monitored if that’s what the team needs to do to improve.

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan

“We’ve got to find a way to put ourselves in position to win games,” Callahan said. “We have to do a lot of things better. Everybody is included in that, me as well. There have been some good things offensively. We just need more of it through the course of a game.”

The Titans have scored 12, 19, and 20 points, respectively, during the first three weeks of the season. They are in the middle of a rebuilding, but their performances have raised eyebrows among fans. Callahan is in his second year with the team, but the situation doesn’t look favorable.