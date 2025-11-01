Jerry Jones has sparked major controversy with his recent comments about the Dallas Cowboys during a call with The Wall Street Journal. The team owner seemed to show more interest in his multimillion-dollar business ventures than in fixing the team’s defense.

“There’s $100 billion present value with gas out there. That’s why I’m talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense with the Dallas Cowboys.”

As expected, the comments have produced outrage among thousands of fans who haven’t seen the Cowboys win a Super Bowl in three decades. In 2025, Dak Prescott has played at an MVP level, but the defense has been one of the worst in the NFL, causing Dallas to fall to a 3-4-1 record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Jerry Jones say about the Cowboys’ defense and gas?

Jerry Jones said he preferred to focus on his natural gas business rather than fixing the Dallas Cowboys’ defense. Now, after the scandal erupted, the team owner tried to clarify things during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“We probably will get criticized if we aren’t doing that. Goodness, I understand that perspective. We all get it. Let’s just say what’s going on here is we’re not winning, we’re not playing the way we want to be, the way I want to be, the way any of us want to be. And when you do that, you check your whole card with everything you’re doing. You check where you spend your time, how you spend it, and that’s what’s going on here. It’s no secret at all that ever since I’ve been involved, my days are involved, in a manner of speaking, in many areas.”

Advertisement

Jones’ comments come at a very important time for the Cowboys, as fans are eagerly anticipating possible moves to improve the team before the trade deadline on November 4.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Micah Parsons reveals contract negotiation details with Jerry Jones and agent David Mulugheta after trade between Cowboys and Packers

What has Jerry Jones done for the Cowboys?

Jerry Jones has done a lot for the Cowboys. On the field, the owner built a dynasty that won the Super Bowl three times during the 1990s with stars like Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin.

Advertisement

Off the field, in his most impressive achievement, Jones has turned the Cowboys into the most valuable team in the world. However, the lack of results, combined with comments like the one about natural gas, has caused fans to lose patience.

“I frankly don’t know many people in football that don’t have their days involved in different areas. To the degree is of course debatable. This is called professional football to make a point. That means, it takes money to make it all go. Money. And so that any time that I’m doing anything that’s away from looking at a specific player and how he’s playing defense, it has to do with the latter. And ultimately, that latter leads ultimately to the benefit of the Cowboys.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Has Jerry Jones ever considered selling the Cowboys?

No. Jerry Jones has not considered selling the Dallas Cowboys. What is a fact is that, being a billionaire, the owner has many businesses that require his attention, including, of course, his NFL team. The main criticism he faces is that he should delegate the general manager duties to someone who can give their full attention to the Cowboys.

“Me sitting here talking on this phone with you, the visits that I’m having with our fans through you, that’ll help score touchdowns. Because it ultimately involves in a way that makes it doable, and there’s no, in the real world, Santa Claus does not put the tricycle on the Christmas tree. We all know that. You have to have juice to make it go. So, I’ve always combined and never been unabashed about it since the day I walked in. Every day, every time I can, I’m looking for ways to give advantages to the Dallas Cowboys. Anybody that says that I don’t focus on the Cowboys is just living in the moment of frustration, and I get that, and I’m frustrated too.”