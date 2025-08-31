Brian Schottenheimer sends clear message to Dak Prescott and Cowboys after Jerry Jones traded Micah Parsons to Packers

Brian Schottenheimer was very clear with all his players, including Dak Prescott. Despite Micah Parsons’ departure to the Green Bay Packers, the expectations for the Dallas Cowboys remain the same: win the championship.

“Nothing has changed. My goals haven’t changed. Our team goals haven’t changed. It doesn’t change. The standard is the standard. I said that. With all the new pieces and people we had in there, I needed to hit the goal, which is to win a world championship. I needed to hit that we also want to build one of the greatest professional sports cultures in the world. That’s part of the deal when you add new pieces. You have to make sure they understand your vision. They have to understand your culture.”

The Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in three decades and, without Parsons, the challenge looks very tough. However, Schottenheimer is confident that his roster has what it takes to compete.

What did Cowboys get for Micah Parsons’ trade?

The Cowboys got defensive tackle Kenny Clark, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick in exchange for Micah Parsons. Schottenheimer understands that the decision may have shaken up the locker room, so he immediately made sure to speak with his players.

“I did want those guys to feel like they had a chance to talk to me. I said: ‘You guys can say anything you want to me. Here’s why we made the decision. Here’s what went into it.’ Again, those conversations were powerful but also will stay between me and them.”

