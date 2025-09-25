Brock Purdy, 49ers receive great news regarding key weapon ahead of Week 4 game vs Jaguars

Is there a team more injury-cursed than the San Francisco 49ers? The team has been plagued by injuries for years. Brock Purdy, the quarterback, is recovering and might play in Week 4 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, and if he does, one of his wide receivers will be there to help him despite another injury scare.

Ricky Pearsall played 63 out of 65 offensive snaps in Week 3. He ended up with some soreness in his knee. Hence, he didn’t practice early in the week for precaution. The wideout is now calming the waters.

“It’s feeling good,” Pearsall said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I actually don’t even know when I hurt my knee, to be completely honest. I felt a little bit of soreness after the game, and it wasn’t until later on in the night, I was kind of moving around and felt a little soreness; nothing that I was really concerned about.” Pearsall said,”If there was a game today, I’d play.”

Pearsall is the best wideout the 49ers have available

Whether Brock Purdy can play or it’s Mac Jones again under center, having Pearsall is key for this offense. He has 16 catches for 281 yards and is the player with most receiving yards on the team.

Ricky Pearsall #1 of the San Francisco 49ers

Pearsall is a very good route runner and has caught 67% of the passes thrown his way, making him a reliable option in the middle of the field. With wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings suffering injuries and tight end George Kittle also sidelined for at least two more weeks, Pearsall is by far and away the best receiver on the team.

49ers are 3-0 despite their bad luck

The fact that the 49ers are 3-0, with two divisional wins against opponents that are 2-1 is quite impressive. All their games have been won by one possession but the fact that they are racking up wins is astounding given the fact that many of the heavyweights on this team are injured. That won’t change against the Jaguars on Sunday, they’ll have to figure it out.

At the moment, there are 16 players currently injured. Out of those, at least seven are either starters or heavily used in the rotation. Kyle Shanahan is coaching out of his mind, relying on Christian McCaffrey, to be able to keep winning.