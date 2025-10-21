Brock Purdy reveals painful details about the turf toe injury delaying his 49ers return

Brock Purdy is not suffering from a typical foot injury. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback recently detailed to NBC just how challenging it has been to deal with his turf toe, describing the condition as “annoying” and explaining why it has kept him off the offensive line.

In an NBC report, the 49ers quarterback reportedly stated that any incorrect movement could worsen his condition: “Brock Purdy told me any movement in the wrong direction can set him back.” Furthermore, his recovery is progressing slowly. “He said he’s truly day-to-day. There is no timeline for his return.”

Purdy called the turf toe a genuinely painful issue: “He called this injury so annoying, saying he’s never dealt with something that lingers this long.” The NBC report detailed how this type of injury is “extremely painful.”

At least the 49ers are not struggling too severely without Purdy, who is clearly the quarterback who has delivered strong results for the franchise in recent years, helping them reach the playoffs and the Super Bowl. Crucially, with Mac Jones stepping in, the team has managed to maintain its winning pace.

Kyle Shanahan reaction to Purdy’s turf toe

Kyle Shanahan admitted his initial reaction was concern when he first heard about Purdy’s turf toe injury after the Seattle game. The coach recalled, “After the Seattle game when they told me it’s turf toe, they could see my face.”

The good news for the 49ers was that Purdy had not injured the most severe ligaments, which is why the medical staff gave a recovery timeline of only “2–6 weeks.” Shanahan confessed to NBC Sports, “I kind of have mixed feelings about it not knowing what to expect.”

However, the quarterback’s quick return to practice gave the entire team a positive boost. The fact “that he was able to get out and practice this week and have a chance to play on Sunday, makes me very encouraged to what it could have been.”