Trending topics:
NFL

Brock Purdy reveals painful details about the turf toe injury delaying his 49ers return

The injury is no minor issue for Brock Purdy, who recently detailed the struggles of recovering from the turf toe injury that has kept him away from leading the San Francisco 49ers offensive line.

By Richard Tovar

Brock Purdy stands on the sidelines vs the Chargers on August 23, 2025 in Santa Clara, California.
© Getty ImagesBrock Purdy stands on the sidelines vs the Chargers on August 23, 2025 in Santa Clara, California.

Brock Purdy is not suffering from a typical foot injury. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback recently detailed to NBC just how challenging it has been to deal with his turf toe, describing the condition as “annoying” and explaining why it has kept him off the offensive line.

In an NBC report, the 49ers quarterback reportedly stated that any incorrect movement could worsen his condition: “Brock Purdy told me any movement in the wrong direction can set him back. Furthermore, his recovery is progressing slowly. “He said he’s truly day-to-day. There is no timeline for his return.

Purdy called the turf toe a genuinely painful issue: “He called this injury so annoying, saying he’s never dealt with something that lingers this long.” The NBC report detailed how this type of injury is “extremely painful.”

Advertisement

At least the 49ers are not struggling too severely without Purdy, who is clearly the quarterback who has delivered strong results for the franchise in recent years, helping them reach the playoffs and the Super Bowl. Crucially, with Mac Jones stepping in, the team has managed to maintain its winning pace.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Kyle Shanahan reaction to Purdy’s turf toe

Kyle Shanahan admitted his initial reaction was concern when he first heard about Purdy’s turf toe injury after the Seattle game. The coach recalled, “After the Seattle game when they told me it’s turf toe, they could see my face.

The good news for the 49ers was that Purdy had not injured the most severe ligaments, which is why the medical staff gave a recovery timeline of only “2–6 weeks.” Shanahan confessed to NBC Sports, “I kind of have mixed feelings about it not knowing what to expect.”

Advertisement

However, the quarterback’s quick return to practice gave the entire team a positive boost. The fact “that he was able to get out and practice this week and have a chance to play on Sunday, makes me very encouraged to what it could have been.”

Brock Purdy’s net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers?

see also

Brock Purdy’s net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers?

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
NFL News: 49ers quarterback Mac Jones earns motivational incentive following Week 7 victory over Falcons
NFL

NFL News: 49ers quarterback Mac Jones earns motivational incentive following Week 7 victory over Falcons

McCaffrey reveals what’s truly driving the 49ers after dominant Week 7 win
NFL

McCaffrey reveals what’s truly driving the 49ers after dominant Week 7 win

Tatum Bethune breaks silence after 49ers win, admits what made him cry before the game
NFL

Tatum Bethune breaks silence after 49ers win, admits what made him cry before the game

Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs joins elite company after stunning first-half performance vs Bucs
NFL

Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs joins elite company after stunning first-half performance vs Bucs

Better Collective Logo