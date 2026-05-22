Panthers DT Derrick Brown defends Bryce Young from public opinion

The Carolina Panthers are tired of the public disrespect of Bryce Young, so defensive tackle Derrick Brown had to speak up in defense of his quarterback.

Bryce Young guided the Carolina Panthers to their first playoff appearance since January 2018. They also won the NFC South after a decade-long drought. However, according to defensive tackle Derrick Brown, people are not willing to give the quarterback props because of pure bruised ego.

Speaking on Chris Long’s Green Light Podcast, Brown said “We ride with [No.] 9 all the way through. That’s one of those things that people don’t want to admit how good he’s becoming because they’re going to have to go back and admit how wrong they were. As we all know, people don’t like doing that.”

And Brown does have a point. Many analysts will be remiss if they admit Young has improved a lot from his first season to this one. He lost his QB1 job and had to earn it back, and then the Panthers had the Rams on the ropes during last season’s playoffs.

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Brown is right, but Panthers still need more from Bryce Young

Bryce Young might be in the middle of a career resurgence, but he has ways to go to solidify himself as a franchise quarterback. Yes, he guided the Panthers to a very good playoff game, though it was a loss. However, the Panthers still ended 8-9. They were the only team to go to the playoffs with a losing record.

Bryce Young really had his sleeve ripped off mid-play and still threw a dot for a 30-yard gain.



The Panthers have their franchise QB. pic.twitter.com/KmNJQi1qaA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 22, 2026

Young stopped showing just glimpses, and established an acceptable floor level for him. Still, the Panthers have a clear ceiling, and it’s the Wild Card round. Unless Young’s rise keeps on giving, the Panthers must face the reality that they won’t be able to do much with him.

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The Panthers have some good players to help Bryce Young

Coming for a second season, Offensive Rookie of the Year Tet McMillan will continue to ball out for the Panthers. Jalen Coker has established himself as a great WR2. The Panthers also have Xavier Legette and John Metchie III.

The running game will fall on Chuba Hubbard and two young backs coming back from injuries in Jonathon Brooks and Trevor Etienne. While not star-studded, it is a talented offense under the good playcalling of head coach Dave Canales.