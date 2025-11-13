Sean Payton reveals Bo Nix’s key weapon will have ‘more opportunities’ as Broncos seek to get better offensively

The Denver Broncos offense is not having the best of days. Quarterback Bo Nix is struggling, head coach Sean Payton is looking for answers and starting running back JK Dobbins is injured. Now, the head coach said one player will have the opportunity to shine.

JK Dobbins injured his ankle after suffering a hip-drop tackle. Now, the team is considering putting him in IR. Hence, Sean Payton was asked about RJ Harvey, and according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports, Payton said, “Obviously he’ll have more opportunities here in this game. He’s built, when you see his frame, he’s built to last and that’s important.”

It’s the chance of a lifetime for a rookie that was really hyped up coming out of the NFL Draft. Harvey has had his good moments, but he’s been in the shadow of Dobbins.

RJ Harvey’s numbers

Harvey’s usage has been a head-scratching stat. One day, he’ll be heavily involved, the next game, he’ll barely have touches. Still, he has racked up 214 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 50 attempts. Harvey also has 25 catches for 175 yards and four receiving touchdowns. He actually leads the team in total touchdowns.

RJ Harvey #12 of the Denver Broncos

Hence, he is trusted in the red zone by Sean Payton. Harvey is also averaging 4.3 yards per rushing attempt and seven yards per reception. The fact that he hasn’t been given more chances is tough to understand. However, with Dobbins sidelined, he can make a statement.

The Broncos need a new dynamic weapon

Harvey could be the guy to bring some stability into a highly inconsistent offense. The Broncos went from scoring 13 against the Jets, to then scoring 33 and 44 in back-to-back weeks. After that, they’ve scored 18 and 10. It’s a rollercoaster of a unit, just as Bo Nix is as a quarterback.

The Broncos now have the best record in football but once you’re in the playoffs, you need consistency from the offense. If not, your fate is sealed way before having the chance of winning the Super Bowl.