Jalen Hurts’ Eagles make tough decision regarding key defensive player ahead of Week 5 game vs Bo Nix’s Broncos

The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to go back to back and for that, they need to keep winning games. As Jalen Hurts and company prepares to face Bo Nix and a tough Denver Broncos defense, the team made the decision to not activate a key defensive player ahead of this game.

However, despite designating linebacker Nakobe Dean to return from the PUP list, the Eagles won’t be activating him for their Week 5 game vs. the Broncos. Dean is an explosive linebacker who got injured last season in the middle of his best season. Now, Philadelphia faces Bo Nix without him.

Dean played 15 games last season where he had one interception, four passes deflected, one forced fumble, two recovered, three sacks and 128 combined tackles. He was doing it all before a patellar tendon injury. While he started practicing with the team on Wednesday, he needs to get into football shape.

Dean’s starting spot is not guaranteed now

While Dean was establishing himself as a top linebacker in the NFL, this injury might have cost him his starting gig. Now, Zack Baun is an All Pro linebacker, and rookie Jihaad Campbell is playing lights out too.

Campbell and Dean are built very different. Campbell is 6’3″ and 235 lbs. Dean is 5’11” and 231 lbs. While Campbell is more of a towering presence, Dean is absolutely explosive. It’s two different profiles that the Eagles will have to balance.

Having Dean, Campbell and Baun is a luxury

This is arguably the best linebacker corp in the NFL with a plethora of skills and depth. If Dean is able to fully come back on the level he was last season, the Eagles could easily have the best defense in the league.

Not only that, but the team has one of the best defensive coordinators in Vic Fangio. The Eagles’ mission is to get back to back Super Bowls, and with this defense, they could definitely be on the way to accomplish that while Jalen Hurts keeps guiding the offense.