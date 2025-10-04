Cowboys’ Dak Prescott receives support from a teammate after facing heavy criticism

The Dallas Cowboys have had a rocky and inconsistent start to the season, with a defense that has struggled at times, but Dak Prescott has kept the team afloat. Despite his efforts, Prescott has faced criticism, though one of his teammates, George Pickens, has come to his defense.

Despite his strong performance, a vocal group of fans continues to critique Prescott’s play this season. The Cowboys quarterback, however, has support from within the locker room. George Pickens, who joined Dallas via trade this offseason, had a message for Prescott’s critics.

“I don’t see the hate that he gets,” Pickens told reporters, via Ed Werder. “He’s a cool dude. He makes great plays. Quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. I don’t know what there’s not to like.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pickens came off one of the best games of his career last week against the Green Bay Packers, finishing with eight receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Prescott has been on fire over the last three games, posting a 75.8% completion rate on high-volume attempts (52 in Week 2, 40 in Weeks 3 and 4), totaling 931 yards and six touchdowns.

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys

Advertisement

Pickens’ numbers

It’s still early in the season for Dallas, but Pickens’ performance has been outstanding so far. Through the first four games, he has 21 receptions for 300 yards and four touchdowns. His touchdown total is tied for third in the league, while his yardage ranks 11th.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott’s new key weapon on the Cowboys sends strong warning to the rest of the league

Pickens still has the opportunity to further develop his chemistry with Prescott. If he can maintain this level of play and the Cowboys continue executing, Dallas has the firepower to challenge virtually any defense in the NFL.

Advertisement

The growing connection between Pickens and Prescott is expected to strengthen as the season progresses. With both players performing at a high level, the Cowboys could emerge as a serious contender and surprise many teams throughout the NFL campaign.