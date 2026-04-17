Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms drafting Ty Simpson is not entirely off the table

The quarterback position continues to give the Cleveland Browns a difficult time. Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, and amidst the battle between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson, there is a chance the club could add yet another signal-caller: Ty Simpson.

Last year, the Browns drafted both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The latter seems to be the frontrunner for the QB1 job, but he faces a fierce battle against veteran Deshaun Watson for the starting role.

Nevertheless, an intriguing third option has emerged: drafting another quarterback. Andrew Berry, the team’s general manager, was questioned about Ty Simpson and the chances of the Browns drafting him; he notably did not close the door on the Alabama standout’s arrival.

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“I’d say I don’t love dealing in hypotheticals,” Berry said. “So, I guess I’d say this, if we add a quarterback, we have a lot of love for the quarterbacks that are in the room, that’s probably the first thing. So that decision would be made independently of anything that we add to the room.”

The Browns are desperate for a franchise quarterback

The biggest struggle in Browns’ history has been finding a true franchise quarterback. It appears that mission is still active, despite the current depth at the position.

When Cleveland acquired Deshaun Watson from the Texans via trade, he was expected to be the elite signal-caller the club had been waiting for. However, off-field issues and recurring injuries have prevented him from living up to those high expectations.

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Now, they have two young quarterbacks in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. While Sanders appears to be the leader in the race, the truth is that he had an underwhelming rookie season, despite his controversial Pro Bowl selection.

The Browns are not entirely committed to their No. 6 overall pick

For many scouts, this draft class is considered one of the weaker groups in recent years. For that reason, many believe the Browns could be open to trading down if the right offer arrives.

Ty Simpson at the Indiana Convention Center

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There is no doubt that Cleveland has significant work to do on the roster. However, given the perceived lack of “can’t-miss” prospects in this class, the AFC North club might focus on acquiring draft capital for 2027 and seeking the best players available via free agency or trade.