Browns set for fierce QB battle between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns concluded the 2025 season with Shedeur Sanders as the starter. Now, with Deshaun Watson cleared to return, the AFC North is bracing for a fierce competition between the sophomore signal-caller and the high-priced veteran.

Last year, the Browns utilized a revolving door at quarterback, starting Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. However, Sanders eventually claimed the job and maintained it through the end of the schedule.

The dynamic has shifted this offseason. Todd Monken has replaced Kevin Stefanski as head coach, and while Monken has praised Sanders, he has made it clear that he is open to a direct competition between the young star and Watson.

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According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the Browns intend to let Sanders and Watson battle for the QB1 spot. While Dillon Gabriel is technically in the mix, the first two are considered the primary frontrunners.

Is a trade on the horizon?

The Browns currently carry three quarterbacks on the roster. While they could theoretically keep all of them, a trade remains a distinct possibility as the team looks to streamline the depth chart.

Monken recently revealed that he wanted to draft Sanders for the Ravens during his time as their offensive coordinator. Those comments have led many to believe the second-year quarterback is the head coach’s preferred choice for the job.

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The real battle may actually be for the backup role. Dillon Gabriel put up solid numbers as a starter in 2025, but a concussion sidelined him, allowing Sanders to seize the opportunity and secure the starting role.

Watson remains the biggest wild card. The veteran has not played a snap since October 20, 2024. While the coaching staff respects his experience, his long period of inactivity raises significant concerns about his ability to lead a modern NFL offense.

The offense requires more weapons

Regardless of who wins the starting job for the 2026 season, the Cleveland offense desperately needs more playmakers. The Browns are reportedly prioritizing the 2026 NFL Draft to address these needs, and they possess the capital to do it.

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As of today, the Browns hold two first-round picks (No. 6 and No. 24 overall). With eight additional picks in the later rounds, the front office has the flexibility to either flood the roster with young talent or move up to snag elite prospects.