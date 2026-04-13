Todd Monken says winning is the solution to all Browns’ bad narratives as Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson QB battle is still open

The Cleveland Browns need to see if Shedeur Sanders beats Deshaun Watson in their quarterback battle. However, amid all the bad narratives that this team has, new head coach Todd Monken is clear that one thing will change it all: winning.

Speaking to the press, Monken said he is aware of the team’s reputation and knows how to change it. “Winning. It changes everything,” Monken said. “I told the coaches that the other day, right? How does a player stop the narrative? Play well. How do we stop the narrative on offense? Score. How do you stop the narrative of winning? Win. It’s pretty freaking simple.”

Monken is trying to do the impossible with the Browns. No coach since Marty Schottenheimer has ended his Browns tenure with a winning record. And that happened in 1988. It’s been a long time since winning days have been a part of the Browns.

Advertisement

However, it all starts with the QB

Winning in the NFL is very hard. Winning without a franchise quarterback is next to impossible. Shedeur Sanders showed glimpses of talent during his rookie year, but he didn’t show a finished product yet.

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

As for Deshaun Watson, he was a top five QB in the NFL… back in 2018. The 2020s have not seen a good version of Watson, who has struggled with serious injuries and off-field issues that really hampered what was a very promising career.

Advertisement

The Browns still have a unit to rely on

The Browns might have not many things to brag about on offense, but it does have an elite defensive unit with one of the most unstoppable forces in the NFL, Myles Garrett. With them, the fact is that the offense has to be merely decent-to-good, not even elite.